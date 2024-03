Site Acquisition Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

Assisting with records Keeping ,following up with requests.

Duties and Responsibilities

Update Records.

Reports Compilation.

Assist site Acquisition Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree or Diploma in Urban Regional Planning or Real Estate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates must send their detailed Cvs to: recruitment@telecelzim.co.zw

Deadline: 15 March 2024