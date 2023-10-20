Site Clerk of Works
Nedbank
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Efficiently manage and maintain and file all construction site documents, including copies of contracts, permits, drawings, specifications, and correspondence.
- Generate accurate and timely reports related to construction progress and resource allocation
- Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, codes, and safety standards at the construction site.
- Act as a central point of contact for information exchange, ensuring that all project parties are informed of project updates and requirements.
- Maintain accurate records of safety inspections, incidents, and training programs.
- Maintain a comprehensive and up to date inventory record of all materials onsite; Organising material storage facilities, receiving and inspecting material delivered to site.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Construction Technology and Design/ Architectural Technology.
- Certificate in construction supervision is a plus.
- Working knowledge in word and excel are a must.
- Team player.
- Report writing excellency.
- Good interpersonal and problem solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 18 October 2023
Nedbank
Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, also Nedbank Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It was established in July 2004 after changing from Zimbabwe's oldest merchant bank, Merchant Bank of Central Africa Limited, which was incorporated on 31 July 1956.
