Nedbank

Site Clerk of Works

Nedbank
Oct. 18, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Efficiently manage and maintain and file all construction site documents, including copies of contracts, permits, drawings, specifications, and correspondence.
  • Generate accurate and timely reports related to construction progress and resource allocation
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, codes, and safety standards at the construction site.
  • Act as a central point of contact for information exchange, ensuring that all project parties are informed of project updates and requirements.
  • Maintain accurate records of safety inspections, incidents, and training programs.
  • Maintain a comprehensive and up to date inventory record of all materials onsite; Organising material storage facilities, receiving and inspecting material delivered to site.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Construction Technology and Design/ Architectural Technology.
  • Certificate in construction supervision is a plus.
  • Working knowledge in word and excel are a must.
  • Team player.
  • Report writing excellency.
  • Good interpersonal and problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 18 October 2023

Nedbank

Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, also Nedbank Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It was established in July 2004 after changing from Zimbabwe's oldest merchant bank, Merchant Bank of Central Africa Limited, which was incorporated on 31 July 1956.

