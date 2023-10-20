Site Clerk of Works

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Efficiently manage and maintain and file all construction site documents, including copies of contracts, permits, drawings, specifications, and correspondence.

Generate accurate and timely reports related to construction progress and resource allocation

Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, codes, and safety standards at the construction site.

Act as a central point of contact for information exchange, ensuring that all project parties are informed of project updates and requirements.

Maintain accurate records of safety inspections, incidents, and training programs.

Maintain a comprehensive and up to date inventory record of all materials onsite; Organising material storage facilities, receiving and inspecting material delivered to site.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Construction Technology and Design/ Architectural Technology.

Certificate in construction supervision is a plus.

Working knowledge in word and excel are a must.

Team player.

Report writing excellency.

Good interpersonal and problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 18 October 2023