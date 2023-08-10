Pindula|Search Pindula
Karo Platinum

Site Clerks x2

Karo Platinum
Aug. 11, 2023
Job Description

Karo Platinum Private Limited, is establishing a large scale vertical intergrated Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) mining and value addition complex, located in Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The project is based on proven technologies and industry best practices.

Tensor Construction, contracted by Karo Platinum for Civil Engineering is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

  Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five (5) 'O' Levels including Mathematics, Science and English Language.
  • Knowledge of the Mining Health and Safety regulations.

How to Apply

Application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of professional qualifications to be sent to: hrvacancy@karomining.com referencing the position applied for as the subject of your email.

NB: Note that under no circumstance will Karo Platinum make you pay for employment

Deadline: 11 August 2023

Karo Platinum

Karo Platinum, an indirect subsidiary of Karo Holdings, applied for and was awarded PGM rights under a Special Grant under the Zimbabwe Mines and Minerals Act, covering an area of 23 903 ha. The licence area is situated on the Great Dyke in the Mashonaland West District of Zimbabwe.

