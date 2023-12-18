Site Manager (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Job Description
A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor blasting activities, analyse results, and submit recommendations to achieve the desired fragmentation.
- Scrutinise, inspect, and approve blast block designs to ensure safe blasting practices and conformance to set standards and design Drill Patterns
- Manage loading and hauling operations to achieve budgeted plans and
- schedule compliance metrics
- Report substandard road conditions to minimise haul truck damage
- Monitor performance data across the section to improve individual supervisor and crew performance
- Manage the section's expenditure within the approved budget parameters to ensure effective cost control and savings
- Control spare inventory to ensure availability of spares, always enabling system functionality
- Manage a safe and healthy work environment where workers and contractors can deliver their outputs within a controlled risk environment and keep environmental impact within statutory requirements to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.
- Training and preparing individuals who have to obtain a blasting certificate to ensure knowledge transfer and statutory compliance and compile action plans for candidates not yet competent to assist them in achieving the desired level of competence and certification.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mining Engineering.
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Surface Mining .
- Certificate in Project Management.
- Must have a Full Blasting Licence (FBL)
- Solid understanding of surface mining operations.
- Experience in managing mining production processes.
- Experience in managing monthly budgets and keeping detailed records.
- Training and supervising staff.
- Monitoring and evaluating surface mining performance
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 19 December 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Browse Jobs
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.
Related Jobs
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Electrician: PG Timbers (Harare)
Deadline:
Toyota Zimbabwe
Workshop Foreman (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Contracts Manager/ Projects Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Green Fuel
Civil Works Foreman (Harare)
Deadline:
Geo Pomona Waste Management
Concrete Plant Technician
Deadline: