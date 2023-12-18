Site Manager (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor blasting activities, analyse results, and submit recommendations to achieve the desired fragmentation.

Scrutinise, inspect, and approve blast block designs to ensure safe blasting practices and conformance to set standards and design Drill Patterns

Manage loading and hauling operations to achieve budgeted plans and

schedule compliance metrics

Report substandard road conditions to minimise haul truck damage

Monitor performance data across the section to improve individual supervisor and crew performance

Manage the section's expenditure within the approved budget parameters to ensure effective cost control and savings

Control spare inventory to ensure availability of spares, always enabling system functionality

Manage a safe and healthy work environment where workers and contractors can deliver their outputs within a controlled risk environment and keep environmental impact within statutory requirements to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

Training and preparing individuals who have to obtain a blasting certificate to ensure knowledge transfer and statutory compliance and compile action plans for candidates not yet competent to assist them in achieving the desired level of competence and certification.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mining Engineering.

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Surface Mining .

Certificate in Project Management.

Must have a Full Blasting Licence (FBL)

Solid understanding of surface mining operations.

Experience in managing mining production processes.

Experience in managing monthly budgets and keeping detailed records.

Training and supervising staff.

Monitoring and evaluating surface mining performance

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023