Fossil Contracting

Site Security Guards Supervisor (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Sep. 29, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures. The incumbent reports to the loss Control Officer Operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Daily supervision of security guards both ( Internal and External) at Site.
  • Focal point for all Security issues arising from the Site including initial attendance, investigation and reporting to police.
  • Handling emergency situations such as fires, medical emergencies, or violent incidents by contacting emergency responders such as police or fire.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5'O' levels preferably with Maths and English.
  • At least 4 years' experience in Security supervision.
  • Unquestionable integrity.
  • Sound Information Communication and Technology skills.
  • Excellent report writing and general communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 29 September 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

