Site Security Guards Supervisor (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures. The incumbent reports to the loss Control Officer Operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily supervision of security guards both ( Internal and External) at Site.
- Focal point for all Security issues arising from the Site including initial attendance, investigation and reporting to police.
- Handling emergency situations such as fires, medical emergencies, or violent incidents by contacting emergency responders such as police or fire.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5'O' levels preferably with Maths and English.
- At least 4 years' experience in Security supervision.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Sound Information Communication and Technology skills.
- Excellent report writing and general communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 29 September 2023
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
