Site Security Guards Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures. The incumbent reports to the loss Control Officer Operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily supervision of security guards both ( Internal and External) at Site.

Focal point for all Security issues arising from the Site including initial attendance, investigation and reporting to police.

Handling emergency situations such as fires, medical emergencies, or violent incidents by contacting emergency responders such as police or fire.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5'O' levels preferably with Maths and English.

At least 4 years' experience in Security supervision.

Unquestionable integrity.

Sound Information Communication and Technology skills.

Excellent report writing and general communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.