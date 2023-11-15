Site Supervisors: Projects Department

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above-named position that has arisen at Projects Department, FBC Building Society.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring high standard and quality of construction work and finishes.

Ensure correct setting out and construction as per approved plans.

Maintaining accurate site records.

Checking correctness of mixes used per stage of the housing development.

Allocating contractors the requisite materials for construction and ensuring timeous completion of each stage as per set deadlines.

Preparing weekly reports for the Assistant Engineer in charge of project.

Certifying of work stages before payment.

Computing claims for Contractors for approved stage rates in liaison with Projects Engineers or Head of Projects.

Maintaining a list of all allocated equipment to Contractors and giving advice on need of servicing of the equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified Tradesman (Minimum class 2)

At least 5 years of experience in a Building and Construction industry.

Competence And Skills:

Accuracy with figures and mixes.

Ability to make quick decisions.

Thorough knowledge of building materials and technological skills.

Effective communicator.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to send their applications and CVs via e-mail to human.resources@fbc.co.zw, clearly marked: "Site Supervisor: Projects, FBC Building Society"