Site Supervisors: Projects Department
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above-named position that has arisen at Projects Department, FBC Building Society.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring high standard and quality of construction work and finishes.
- Ensure correct setting out and construction as per approved plans.
- Maintaining accurate site records.
- Checking correctness of mixes used per stage of the housing development.
- Allocating contractors the requisite materials for construction and ensuring timeous completion of each stage as per set deadlines.
- Preparing weekly reports for the Assistant Engineer in charge of project.
- Certifying of work stages before payment.
- Computing claims for Contractors for approved stage rates in liaison with Projects Engineers or Head of Projects.
- Maintaining a list of all allocated equipment to Contractors and giving advice on need of servicing of the equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Qualified Tradesman (Minimum class 2)
- At least 5 years of experience in a Building and Construction industry.
Competence And Skills:
- Accuracy with figures and mixes.
- Ability to make quick decisions.
- Thorough knowledge of building materials and technological skills.
- Effective communicator.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates are to send their applications and CVs via e-mail to human.resources@fbc.co.zw, clearly marked: "Site Supervisor: Projects, FBC Building Society"
Deadline: 21 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
FBC Holdings
FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) is an Investment holding company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange(link is external) and whose principal activities are in Zimbabwe. The Group offers diverse financial services through subsidiaries that span commercial banking, mortgage financing, short-term insurance, re-insurance, securities trading and micro financing. In all, FBC Holdings Group comprises FBC Bank Limited, FBC Building Society, FBC Reinsurance, FBC Securities (Private) Limited, MicroPlan Financial Services (Private) Limited and an insurance company.
Head Office
6th Floor FBC Centre
45 Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box 1227
Harare, Zimbabwe
- Telephone: +263-242- 783 204/783 206-7/707 057/797 759|772 706
- E-mail: info@fbc.co.zw(link sends e-mail)
- Call Centre: 080 800 25, 080 800 26
- Whatsapp: +263 772 419 693, +263 772 152 647