Skilled Worker: Electricians x4 (Grade: 9)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancies in the Electrical Plant and Public Lighting Workshops in the Mechanical and Electrical Services Division of the Department of Works.

Responsible for installation and maintenance of High mast tower lights, streetlights, facilities, electrical plant and equipment such as power transformers, welding generators, standby power generators, motors and control gear, industrial stoves, air conditioning, ventilation systems and building lighting.

Reporting To: Foreman Electrician

Foreman Electrician Location: Electrical Plant & Public Lighting Workshops

Electrical Plant & Public Lighting Workshops Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation and maintenance of High mast tower lights, streetlights, facilities, electrical plant and equipment.

Installations of overhead and underground LV and HV electrical power distributions

Planned maintenance (Inspects, diagnoses and corrects/repairs failed or malfunctioning equipment.)

Reads and interprets electrical circuit diagrams and other engineering drawings.

Troubleshooting electrical faults using appropriate testing kits and equipment.

Advises and recommends on methods of repair.

Training, appraising and supervision of semi-skilled workers, apprentices, assistants and students

Ensures safe working environments in line with the Electrical Safety Regulations, Factories & Works Act, Occupational Health & Safety Act and Environmental Management Act.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprenticeship trained in Electrical Engineering with a minimum 3 years post qualification experience OR a minimum 5 years post qualification experience in a reputable organisation for non- apprentice trained candidates.

National Craft Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering.

SW1 Journeyman qualification.

High Voltage switching certification up to 33kV is an added advantage.

At least Class 4 Driver’s licence will be an added advantage.

Experience in Local Authority will be an added advantage.

Skills & Competences:

Thorough knowledge and appreciation of lighting circuits.

Thorough knowledge of electrical plant equipment installations and maintenance.

Knowledge of various motor starting and motor protection schemes.

High voltage switching appreciation.

Competent in cable sizing and selection.

Reading and appreciation of electrical wiring diagrams and basic installation design appreciation.

Micro-solar plants and backup power installations.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Compensation:

A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023