Small Scale Farmer Co-ordinator
Job Description
Reports to: Group Agriculture Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Team Leadership: Supervise and lead a team of Out Grower Area supervisors, fostering a positive and productive work environment within your team and amongst the area cluster leaders.
- Small Scale Farmer Engagement and Recruitment: Lead the process of identifying and recruiting small-scale farmers interested in participating in the Organic Africa Out Grower Scheme. Establish strong relationships with these farmers, addressing their queries, and encouraging their active involvement.
- Training and Capacity Building: Design and conduct comprehensive training programs for farmers, focusing on best agricultural practices, sustainable cultivation techniques, and the specific requirements of rosella cultivation.
- Crop Monitoring and Support: Regularly visit farmers' fields to monitor crop progress, provide technical guidance, and address any challenges related to rosella cultivation, ensuring optimal yields and quality.
- Supply Chain Management: Collaborate with relevant departments to ensure smooth logistics and coordination in the transportation of rosella produce from farmers to processing centers or markets.
- Data Collection and Analysis: Maintain accurate records of farmers' activities, crop performance, and production outputs. Analyze data to assess the scheme's progress and identify areas for improvement.
- Financial Oversight: Assist in budget planning and resource allocation for the Organic Africa Out Grower Scheme, ensuring efficient use of funds to support farmers and the overall project.
- Community Outreach and Impact: Foster positive relationships with local communities, government authorities, and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable project development and positive social impact.
- Innovation and Research: Stay updated with the latest agricultural trends and innovations relevant to crops being cultivated. Implement modern solutions to improve productivity and sustainability.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Agriculture or Agribusiness etc . And a Bachelor’s degree in a related field will be an add advantage.
- • Proven experience in agricultural project management, with a focus on out grower schemes or contract farming involving small-scale farmers.
- • Good understanding of the challenges faced by small-scale farmers and the ability to tailor solutions to suit diverse regional contexts.
- • Strong leadership and communication skills to effectively engage with farmers and collaborate with the project team.
- • Excellent organizational skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple responsibilities effectively.
- • Proficiency in data analysis and reporting to facilitate data-driven decision-making.
- • Willingness to travel extensively across the country to visit farmers and project sites. (Must have a driver’s license).
- • Proficient in the use of MS Office skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please request for an application form from: recruitment@organicafrica.biz. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 September 2023
Organic Africa
Organic Africa is a leading producer of organic and FairTrade produce in Southern Africa.
Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.