SME Banker

Job Description
To provide a sales and professional financial advisory service function to the Branch based Small and Medium Enterprise clients, increasing market penetration through management of a portfolio of accounts and proactively driving sales and creating cross selling opportunities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Negotiate, agree, and meet profit targets in relation to Branch SME Banking market.
- Grow the asset/ liability base with respect to Branch SME Banking market segment in an innovative manner.
- Manage own relationships with SME Banking clients.
- Retain the customer base and expand Nedbank’s market share (meeting customer retention and acquisition targets, identify new and existing clients/ leads to target).
- Ensure all aspects of the Retail Credit Policy are adhered to and the desired standards with respect to accuracy and timely reporting are achieved.
- Monitor Loan book and report any deterioration to ensure discipline and quality of loan book.
- Ensure excess reports are actioned daily.
- Facilitate facility renewals at least 90 days before expiry.
- Comply with legal, credit and risk management- related obligations.
- Provide superior customer service as measured by customer feedback/satisfaction surveys.
- Inform and educate clients about the Bank’s products (raising customer awareness of the most appropriate products and services)
- Cross selling and increasing customer portfolio (educating and informing, proactively identifying needs and monitoring accounts)
- Visit target clients and existing customers and prepare Call Reports.
- Comply with risk standards, monitor and ensure corrective action taken.
- Resolve challenges in community sales areas through following managerial escalation channels and by maintaining a client centric approach.
- Identify and resolve work obstacles and problems through participating in team meetings, sharing information and reviewing performance against targets and standards.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.
- Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business Studies/ Banking and Finance Degree
- IOBZ diploma will be an added advantage
Minimum Experience Level:
- At least 3 years’ experience in a Banking environment of which two must be in a credit related role.
- 1-2 years' experience in a customer service and/or sales environment, in a financial institution
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge.
- Business terms and definitions.
- Governance, Risk and Controls.
- Administrative procedures and systems.
- Data analysis.
- Relevant software and systems knowledge.
- Banking knowledge.
- Banking procedures.
- Relevant regulatory knowledge.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Sustaining Customer Satisfaction.
- Building Trusting Relationships.
- Driving for Results.
- Planning and Organizing.
- Building Networks.
- Qualifying Sales.
- Sales Persuasion.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.nedbank.co.za/job/Harare-SME-Banker/927723701/
Please contact the Nedbank Recruiting Team on: +27 860 555 566
Deadline: 28 April 2023