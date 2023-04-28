SME Banker

Job Description

To provide a sales and professional financial advisory service function to the Branch based Small and Medium Enterprise clients, increasing market penetration through management of a portfolio of accounts and proactively driving sales and creating cross selling opportunities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Negotiate, agree, and meet profit targets in relation to Branch SME Banking market.

Grow the asset/ liability base with respect to Branch SME Banking market segment in an innovative manner.

Manage own relationships with SME Banking clients.

Retain the customer base and expand Nedbank’s market share (meeting customer retention and acquisition targets, identify new and existing clients/ leads to target).

Ensure all aspects of the Retail Credit Policy are adhered to and the desired standards with respect to accuracy and timely reporting are achieved.

Monitor Loan book and report any deterioration to ensure discipline and quality of loan book.

Ensure excess reports are actioned daily.

Facilitate facility renewals at least 90 days before expiry.

Comply with legal, credit and risk management- related obligations.

Provide superior customer service as measured by customer feedback/satisfaction surveys.

Inform and educate clients about the Bank’s products (raising customer awareness of the most appropriate products and services)

Cross selling and increasing customer portfolio (educating and informing, proactively identifying needs and monitoring accounts)

Visit target clients and existing customers and prepare Call Reports.

Comply with risk standards, monitor and ensure corrective action taken.

Resolve challenges in community sales areas through following managerial escalation channels and by maintaining a client centric approach.

Identify and resolve work obstacles and problems through participating in team meetings, sharing information and reviewing performance against targets and standards.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Qualifications and Experience

Business Studies/ Banking and Finance Degree

IOBZ diploma will be an added advantage

Minimum Experience Level:

At least 3 years’ experience in a Banking environment of which two must be in a credit related role.

1-2 years' experience in a customer service and/or sales environment, in a financial institution

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge.

Business terms and definitions.

Governance, Risk and Controls.

Administrative procedures and systems.

Data analysis.

Relevant software and systems knowledge.

Banking knowledge.

Banking procedures.

Relevant regulatory knowledge.

Behavioural Competencies:

Sustaining Customer Satisfaction.

Building Trusting Relationships.

Driving for Results.

Planning and Organizing.

Building Networks.

Qualifying Sales.

Sales Persuasion.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.nedbank.co.za/job/Harare-SME-Banker/927723701/

Please contact the Nedbank Recruiting Team on: +27 860 555 566

Deadline: 28 April 2023