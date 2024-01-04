SME Banking Manager (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an SME Banking Manager within EmpowerBank. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate shall be responsible for the development and structuring of the Microbank’s SME and Corporate business growth portfolio.

Growing the SME and Corporate banking business .

Develop & manage departmental budgets.

Responsible for developing & managing the Microbank’s business portfolio. growth strategy.

Leading and driving the development of the corporate and SME portfolio.

Ensuring there is high level of customer service.

Monitoring and reviewing sales targets.

Ensures provision of banking services which help corporates & SMEs to manage and grow their business.

Conducts clients visits (pre and post disbursement visits) to assess the viability and eligibility of corporate and SME clients.

Administering and approving proposed financial solutions structures.

Designing and introducing new financial products that address the varied need of corporates and SMEs.

Advises Corporates and SMEs on the best financial solutions that addresses their financial & business needs.

Qualifications and Experience

A Business degree in Banking, Economics, Finance, and related commercial degree.

A Master’s Degree in Banking, Strategy, Finance , Development Finance OR business is a must.

At least two years' experience in SME Banking at managerial level.

Clean Driver's licence is a pre-requisite.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly marked SME Banking Manager on the subject line.

Copies of all academic and professional qualifications must be attached.