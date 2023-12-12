SME Hosting Support Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company, a multi-award-winning company and also a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides excellent Customer Service to Operations and Support through our multiple channels, through pre-sales and post-sales engagements with our valued customers and promoting the overall image of the company.
- establishes key quarterly targets and output expectations for the Support Team in conjunction with the Support Lead.
- Monitors adherence to the schedules and adjusts where necessary.
- Contributes to the development and implementation of an effective Customer Relationship Management strategy and methodology.
- Analyses Support performance statistics on a weekly basis.
- Prepares weekly, monthly and quarterly reports with findings and recommendations, submits to the Hosting Lead for approval and follows up within 24 hours.
- Escalates any system malfunctions that may interfere with normal activity to the Operations and Support Lead immediately.
- Processes Customer queries on time, providing continuous feedback to clients when we’ve committed to.
- Contributes to Webdev growth and new business by providing excellent service, knowledge of products and upselling and ensuring Customer satisfaction.
- Ensures all tickets raised are resolved within SLA time.
- Opens a Trouble Ticket on the allocated IT system for queries coming through all the channels and provides an appropriate reason for contact classification and product categorisation.
- Maintains clear records of the interaction with the customer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in IT/ Information Systems or similar.
- Google Workspace Certification is an added advantage.
Knowledge, skills and competencies:
- Excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills.
- Empathetic skills with ability to listen and advise.
- Knowledge of Contact Centre processes and procedures.
- Effective Customer service delivery.
- Emotional intelligence.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 29 December 2023
