Social Behaviour Change Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. PSZ is seeking outstanding candidates for the above mentioned position.

To provide advice to PSZ and its implementing partners and government on Social Behaviour Change drive. The role requires identification of risk communication and establishing ethical/appropriate communication in SRHR to inspire behavioural change towards positive health seeking behaviour. The role requires engaging in social mobilization, community engagement and mapping strategic interventions in line with project priorities and objectives, and implementation of SBC plan.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead in the effective generation and utilization of research, data, and evidence to inform the design, measurement, and monitoring of SBC programs and outcomes in both development and emergency contexts and build the evidence based SBC.

Apply innovative approaches to the implementation of SBC interventions that build the evidence base for SBC.

Strengthen PSZ capacity to research, analyse and equitably address trends that drive social and individual behaviours and norms, using a wide range of approaches including, behavioural analysis, human-centred design, social listening, behavioural insights, participatory research, and other approaches to collect quantitative and qualitative data.

Creating and developing SBC content materials both audio and visual in general and reproductive health.

Strengthen the SBC function by promoting continuous learning, strengthening, and scaling up in SBC in SRHR through development and capacity building for PSZ staff and partners.

Ensure funds allocated to SBC interventions are effectively and efficiently used to achieve the desired results in full compliance with organizational guidelines, rules and regulations and standards of ethics and transparency.

Advocate for SBC, mobilizing resources, coordinating across stakeholders, sectors and teams, and partnership building

Reinforce implementation of the SBC strategy within the agreed time frame

Come up with social media awareness campaigns / programs targeting specific societal groups to educate, communicate, market and inform with aim to inspire positive behaviour and attitude in SRHR.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Social Science/Behavioral sciences (Psychology; Sociology; Health Education; Public Health; Anthropology) or Marketing Degree or relevant degree.

A Master’s degree or higher in public health, medicine, management, or social sciences or related field is an added advantage.

Minimum of five years’ experience in SBC, project management and community engagement is an added advantage.

Technical experience in planning and facilitating research and community engagement programming.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English, Shona/Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Donor Compliance Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.