Social Media & Business Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature, result-oriented Social Media Administrator with experience in SEO, website Management, Web Hosting, Sponsored Ads E-Tools E- Commerce for securing Security Guarding contracts placements for private and public properties. The position is a challenging opportunity to develop, implement, and manage the marketing Business Strategy to meet the Company's sales objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement a social media strategy that drives our brand awareness and engages our online social community.

Build and manage a social media calendar with frequent social media posts on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram on a consistent, rolling basis.

Manage our social media tools and identify and implement new tooling to enable our company’s use of social media channels.

Monitor social media trends and keep up-to-date with new social media developments to implement the latest tactics on our social media channels.

Collaborate with Brand Design to coordinate the creation of social media assets.

Ensure our brand is consistent and visible in every post, from the terminology used to the images shared.

Engage with our online community and identify opportunities for collaboration with industry experts and influencers.

Attend meetings with established leads to close sales.

Tracing and preparations of Tenders.

Networking in the electronic space and generating high profile leads.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree/Diploma in, International Trade, Business, E-Marketing, or E-commerce.

Should have traceable work profile.

Must have a Driver's License.

A proven database and network/s will be an added advantage.

Should be aged between 28 to 35 years old.

At least 2-4 years of social media experience or related, preferably in B2B.

Proven experience managing social media or content calendars, including planning, prioritizing, and content creation.

Great copywriting skills, with a portfolio to back this up.

A good understanding of modern-day social media platforms, and a desire to keep evolving our strategy as platforms continue to evolve.

Great communication skills and an ability to collaborate with stakeholders across time zones in a remote setting.

Possess a relentless drive for continuous learning, growth, and innovation, with the ability to thrive in a dynamic and evolving industry landscape.

Other

How to Apply

Befitting candidates should send an email application letter and cv to: info@defcorp.co.zw

Deadline is 09 May 2024