Social Media Manager - Infinity Bloom Private Limited
Job Description
Infinity Bloom private limited is looking for a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts. You will be responsible for creating original text and video content, managing posts, and responding to followers. You will manage our company image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals.
As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our company’s views creatively.
Ultimately, you should be able to handle our social media presence ensuring high levels of web traffic and customer engagement.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Running company social media advertising campaigns.
- Formulating high-quality novel written and visual content for each social media campaign.
- Building a social media presence by maintaining a solid online presence.
- Monitoring the company's brand on social media.
- Building brand awareness by engaging relevant influencers.
- Managing our online communities to ensure respectful and appropriate engagement.
- Responding to comments on each of our accounts.
- Overseeing customer service provided via social media.
- Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives.
- Coaching employees company-wide on content creation best practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Social media marketing experience.
- Experience developing social media strategies.
- Experience working with and developing a marketing plan.
- Ability to develop the right voice for each social media platform.
- Proven ability to build social media communities.
- Understanding of graphic design principles.
- Experience as a Brand Manager on social media.
- Ability to measure the success of campaigns.
Other
How to Apply
The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)
Applications will go through a selection process which may include competency and other forms of assessments i.e. psychometric, aptitude, etc.
Infinity Bloom is committed to Employment Equity. All appointments will be made in this context.
A detailed CV should be hand delivered, emailed to: recruitment.infinitybloom@gmail.com, or sent by courier service to The Manager,1 Kenny Close, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe
All applications will be reference-checked and their qualifications verified
Infinity Bloom reserves the right not to make an appointment to any of the positions contained in this action.
The closing date will be on Friday 24 September 2023. Please be mindful of the closing date as NO late application will be considered.
