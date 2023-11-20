Social Media Manager - Infinity Bloom Private Limited

Duties and Responsibilities

Running company social media advertising campaigns.

Formulating high-quality novel written and visual content for each social media campaign.

Building a social media presence by maintaining a solid online presence.

Monitoring the company's brand on social media.

Building brand awareness by engaging relevant influencers.

Managing our online communities to ensure respectful and appropriate engagement.

Responding to comments on each of our accounts.

Overseeing customer service provided via social media.

Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives.

Coaching employees company-wide on content creation best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

Social media marketing experience.

Experience developing social media strategies.

Experience working with and developing a marketing plan.

Ability to develop the right voice for each social media platform.

Proven ability to build social media communities.

Understanding of graphic design principles.

Experience as a Brand Manager on social media.

Ability to measure the success of campaigns.

Other

How to Apply

The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)

Applications will go through a selection process which may include competency and other forms of assessments i.e. psychometric, aptitude, etc.

Infinity Bloom is committed to Employment Equity. All appointments will be made in this context.

A detailed CV should be hand delivered, emailed to: recruitment.infinitybloom@gmail.com, or sent by courier service to The Manager,1 Kenny Close, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe

All applications will be reference-checked and their qualifications verified

Infinity Bloom reserves the right not to make an appointment to any of the positions contained in this action.

The closing date will be on Friday 24 September 2023. Please be mindful of the closing date as NO late application will be considered.