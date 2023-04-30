Log inCreate Account
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Social Media Manager

Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
May. 04, 2023
Job Description

As a Social Media Manager, one will be responsible for creating compelling visual content and managing Infinity Bloom’s social media accounts. This role will involve developing and implementing a social media content strategy that engages and grows our online audience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Create visually compelling & engaging content for Infinity Bloom’s social media accounts, including Instagram, and Facebook.
  • Develop and implement a social media content strategy that aligns with Infinity Bloom’s overall brand and marketing objectives.
  • Manage, monitor and analyse social media metrics to identify opportunities for optimization and improvement.
  • Act as point person for digital and social communications customer support.
  • Assist with other digital marketing initiatives as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Strong visual design skills with experience using Canva.
  • Passion for social media and digital marketing.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Basic knowledge of social media analytics tools such as Facebook Insights and Meta Business Suite.
  • Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent Experience will be an added advantage.
  • Flexible work hours.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please submit your resume to the attention of traverez@practicalbrands.co.zw or enquiries@infinitybloom.co.zw

Deadline: 04 May 2023

Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.

https://www.traversal.co.zw

