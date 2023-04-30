Job Description

As a Social Media Manager, one will be responsible for creating compelling visual content and managing Infinity Bloom’s social media accounts. This role will involve developing and implementing a social media content strategy that engages and grows our online audience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create visually compelling & engaging content for Infinity Bloom’s social media accounts, including Instagram, and Facebook.

Develop and implement a social media content strategy that aligns with Infinity Bloom’s overall brand and marketing objectives.

Manage, monitor and analyse social media metrics to identify opportunities for optimization and improvement.

Act as point person for digital and social communications customer support.

Assist with other digital marketing initiatives as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Strong visual design skills with experience using Canva.

Passion for social media and digital marketing.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Basic knowledge of social media analytics tools such as Facebook Insights and Meta Business Suite.

Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent Experience will be an added advantage.

Flexible work hours.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please submit your resume to the attention of traverez@practicalbrands.co.zw or enquiries@infinitybloom.co.zw

Deadline: 04 May 2023