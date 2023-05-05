Job Description
As a Social Media Manager, one will be responsible for creating compelling visual content and managing Infinity Bloom’s social media accounts. This role will involve developing and implementing a social media content strategy that engages and grows our online audience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Create visually compelling & engaging content for Infinity Bloom’s social media accounts, including Instagram, and Facebook.
- Develop and implement a social media content strategy that aligns with Infinity Bloom’s overall brand and marketing objectives.
- Manage, monitor and analyse social media metrics to identify opportunities for optimization and improvement.
- Act as point person for digital and social communications customer support.
- Assist with other digital marketing initiatives as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Strong visual design skills with experience using Canva.
- Passion for social media and digital marketing.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Basic knowledge of social media analytics tools such as Facebook Insights and Meta Business Suite.
- Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent Experience will be an added advantage.
- Flexible work hours.
Other
How to Apply
To apply, please submit your resume to the attention of traverez@practicalbrands.co.zw or enquiries@infinitybloom.co.zw
Deadline: 04 May 2023