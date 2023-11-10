Pindula|Search Pindula
Unicef

Social Policy Specialist: Social Protection (Harare)


Nov. 20, 2023
Job Description

Under the general guidance of the Chief Social Policy NO-4 level, the incumbent is responsible for the design, management, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of all stages of social protection programing and related advocacy from strategic planning and formulation to delivery of concrete and sustainable results. This includes programmes aimed at improving social protection coverage and impact on children and the quality, equity and coverage of social protection services. This encompasses both direct programme work with government and civil society partners as well as linkages and support to teams working on education, health, nutrition, child protection, water and sanitation, water and sanitation, and HIV.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Social Protection Program Development and Planning.
  • Strengthening Social Protection Coverage and Impact for Children.
  • Programme Management.
  • Innovation, knowledge management and capacity building.
  • Advocacy, networking and partnership building.

Qualifications and Experience

  • An advanced university degree in one of the following fields is required: Economics, Public Policy, Social Sciences, International Relations, Political Science, or another relevant technical field.

Experience:

  • A minimum of eight years of relevant professional work experience is required.
  • Experience working in a developing country is considered as a strong asset.
  • Background and/or familiarity with emergency is considered as a strong asset.

Other

How to Apply

Click link to apply

Deadline: 20 November 2023



UNICEF, originally called the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund in full, now officially United Nations Children's Fund, is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

UNICEF in Zimbabwe supports National efforts to advance results in maternal, new-born, child and adolescent health, nutrition and HIV/AIDS; invest in climate-resilient water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), promote inclusive and quality learning and skills

