Social Scientist (PhD): Post Doctoral Anthropologist (Mt Darwin)

Job Description

The Social Scientist will be reporting to the Director – Climate and Health and is responsible for leading research projects under HIGH Horizon and HAPI in Mt Darwin District. The two projects address knowledge gaps around the quantification and monitoring of direct and indirect impacts of ambient heat exposure on maternal, newborn and child health. The projects will contribute to designing individual/household/community and health facility-level interventions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research Leadership: Spearhead the design and implementation of research projects within the Climate and Health Department, ensuring alignment with departmental objectives.

Protocol and Grant Development: Collaborate with investigators in crafting research protocols and grant proposals. Facilitate timely protocol approvals and maintain an organized system for protocol renewals, payments, and reporting.

Document Preparation and Ethical Approvals: Author research protocols, supervise the crafting and translation of essential research documents, and secure necessary regulatory and ethical clearances for studies.

Quality Assurance and SOPs: Design and enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for research undertakings. Periodically conduct audits to ascertain consistent adherence to SOPs.

Research Coordination: Oversee the strategic planning, execution, and synchronization of research activities, ensuring alignment with established protocols and project timelines.

Ethnographic Research: Lead and manage ethnographic research initiatives, from determining the appropriate methodology to conducting comprehensive analyses.

Team Leadership: Supervise research personnel, offering training and continuous support to ensure adherence to study protocols, ethical standards, and data gathering methods.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Engage proactively with interdisciplinary teams, focusing on pivotal questions at the intersection of climate change and health.

Data Oversight: Direct the data collection, management, and analysis processes, working closely with data management teams to guarantee accurate data capture and meaningful analysis.

Academic Contributions: Contribute to manuscript development, infusing academic outputs and reports with nuanced social science perspectives.

Additional Responsibilities: Execute other duties as directed by both the Principal Investigator and the Director of Climate and Health.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in Social Sciences. Publications in climate-related topics is an added advantage.

Possession of a valid GCP Certificate and Research Ethics.

At least 8 years of research experience.

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a research team with a good understanding of qualitative and quantitative methods of research; Prior experience managing a field team.

Conversant in Microsoft Office packages and possession of excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Self-motivated and good leadership skills.

Ability to work with people from different backgrounds.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)