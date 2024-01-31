Job Description

Purpose of the Position: Under the supervision of the Case Management Officer, the social work attachee main responsibility is rolling out of case management for orphans and vulnerable children and their caregivers in Zingane project in line with the National Case Management System and the MER 2.6 guidelines. The social work attachees will also support the day-to-day implementation of the project to achieve project’s goal of improving “health, safety, education, and stability outcomes for orphans and vulnerable children, adolescents, and youth affected by HIV.” The students will also have opportunity to engage directly and learn from the Organization’s staff and other duties assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the rolling out of case management processes and services for orphans and vulnerable children and their families.

Assist in identification, assessment, planning, referring and tracking of referrals and monitoring the delivery of services in a timely, context sensitive, individualized and family-centered manner to check on progress towards graduation.

Assist in building the resiliency of families and children affected by HIV so that they can meet their health, economic, education, and social development needs.

Ensure quality services are provided and minimum standards are maintained guided by the case management SOP.

Ensure accurate records of all correspondence and activities are maintained, including individual case records, in accordance with the case management protocol.

Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant should be studying for a bachelor’s degree/ diploma in Social Work or should be a recent graduate with Social Work degree/ diploma.

Previous working experience in OVC programming is a significant advantage.

Good communication skills and ability to communicate in the local and national languages.

A team player.

Must be a self-starter and innovative.

How to Apply

Please submit a cover letter, CV, and three references (including name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: recruitments@bantwana.co.zw, with position title in the subject line and complete the Application Form.

NB: BZ is an equal opportunity employer. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.