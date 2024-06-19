Social Work, Psychology and Sociology Attachees (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from students studying Social Work, Psychology, and Sociology related degrees.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Students studying Social Work, Psychology, and Sociology related degrees.
Other
How to Apply
CV, Letter from School, Motivational Letter & Transcript must all be sent for your application to be considered.
Send to: info@friendshipbench.io
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe
The Friendship Bench is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 12/21) with the Department of Social Service.
Our vision is a Friendship Bench within walking distance for all. With this inspiration, our mission is to get people out of kufungisisa - depression & anxiety - by creating safe spaces and a sense of belonging in communities to improve mental wellbeing and enhance quality of life. Guided by our values of empathy and connection, and anchored in over a decade of rigorous research (including a RCT published in the Journal of American Medical Association, JAMA) we have re-imagined the delivery of evidence-based mental healthcare.
Since 2019, Friendship Bench has worked in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care within the National Strategic Plan for Mental Health Services. Under Objective 2: Improving mental health awareness and community empowerment, activity 2.4 - Adoption of the Friendship Bench as a MoHCC programme to strengthen community based mental health and psychosocial support services in Zimbabwe.