Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe

Social Work, Psychology and Sociology Attachès

Friendship Bench Zimbabwe
Jun. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Calling all Social Work, Psychology and Sociology STUDENTS SEEKING ATTACHMENT (August '23-'24). Applications Open for the Youth Friendship Bench 12 month placement programme!

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying Towards Relevant Qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Email the following 4 items:

  • CV;
  • Uni letter of attachment;
  • Motivational letter;
  • Grades transcript (from year 1 - current).

To: mary@friendshipbench.io, Cc: sandra.mboweni@friendshipbench.io

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Friendship Bench Zimbabwe

Website
078 423 6633

The Friendship Bench is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 12/21) with the Department of Social Service.

Our vision is a Friendship Bench within walking distance for all. With this inspiration, our mission is to get people out of kufungisisa - depression & anxiety - by creating safe spaces and a sense of belonging in communities to improve mental wellbeing and enhance quality of life. Guided by our values of empathy and connection, and anchored in over a decade of rigorous research (including a RCT published in the Journal of American Medical Association, JAMA) we have re-imagined the delivery of evidence-based mental healthcare.​

Since 2019, Friendship Bench has worked in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care within the National Strategic Plan for Mental Health Services. Under Objective 2: Improving mental health awareness and community empowerment, activity 2.4 - Adoption of the Friendship Bench as a MoHCC programme to strengthen community based mental health and psychosocial support services in Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment: Property Management (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment/ Intern; Marketing (Harare)

Deadline:
Telco
Telco

Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Students on Attachment (Interns)

Deadline:
Victoria Foods
Victoria Foods

Attachees: Work Related Learning

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Attachees

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback