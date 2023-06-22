Social Work, Psychology and Sociology Attachès

The Friendship Bench is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 12/21) with the Department of Social Service.

Our vision is a Friendship Bench within walking distance for all. With this inspiration, our mission is to get people out of kufungisisa - depression & anxiety - by creating safe spaces and a sense of belonging in communities to improve mental wellbeing and enhance quality of life. Guided by our values of empathy and connection, and anchored in over a decade of rigorous research (including a RCT published in the Journal of American Medical Association, JAMA) we have re-imagined the delivery of evidence-based mental healthcare.​

Since 2019, Friendship Bench has worked in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care within the National Strategic Plan for Mental Health Services. Under Objective 2: Improving mental health awareness and community empowerment, activity 2.4 - Adoption of the Friendship Bench as a MoHCC programme to strengthen community based mental health and psychosocial support services in Zimbabwe.