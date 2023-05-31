Sociologists x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs we seek to add to our team with two Sociologists to help us study and understand human behavior. We want to learn why people do the things they do, and how we can use this knowledge to make the world a better place. The sociologists will investigate how families, companies, organisations, institutions and customers work. In this position, you should conceptualize research protocols, locate appropriate participants, and collate your findings in supporting the company’s mental health solutions and services; family programs, school programs, workplace programs, community programs as well as the company’s membership services. The sociologists shall collaborate with the company’s social workers, life coaches and the psychologists in promoting and facilitation of primary prevention, risk reduction and harm reduction of mental health breakdowns as well as to tailor design, develop, implement and review mental health solutions and services for individuals, families, schools, companies, organisations and institutions. They shall also perform crisis intervention, activity planning, and community building, among many other responsibilities to ensure the health and safety of clients of World Mental Resilience Programs worldwide.

Duties and Responsibilities

Undertaking social research

Writing reports or delivering presentations to relevant agencies about their research.

Working with other companies to implement change or policies based on their research findings.

Working in an advisory or consultation capacity to help clients to introduce research-based policies or protocols within their organisation or within the wider society.

Study, analyze, and interpret data, trends, and information in social, cultural, political, and economic fields; develop and evaluate hypotheses.

Research and interpret social, cultural, political, and economic trends.

Develop solutions to social problems, develop, evaluate, and implement social programs, policies, and projects.

Develop and test theories, models and methodologies by conducting empirical research.

Apply various research methods, including observations, interviews, surveys, statistical analysis, and experimentation.

Present findings in written form.

Analyze, identify, and understand internal and external customer behaviors, motivations, and expectations.

Define and document business and functional requirements through interviews and data analysis.

Conduct competitive analysis and assessment of industry trends and opportunities, and identify trends leading to opportunities and challenges.

Develop effective relationships within and external to the company.

Conduct market analysis and forecasting.

Create marketing collateral and marketing materials.

Conduct research of customers, competitors, products, and markets.

Develop survey instruments, conduct surveys, and provide results to project team.

Use data analysis tools, such as SPSS, R, and Excel.

Translate data into actionable recommendations, and effectively communicate findings to all levels of the organization.

Develop marketing plans as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in sociology, anthropology, psychology, or related field.

Minimum of two (2) years’ work experience with private companies, nonprofit and governmental agencies.

Excellent knowledge of qualitative and quantitative research methods.

Ability to analyze data and draw meaningful conclusions.

Prior experience as a sociologist, preferably within a similar setting.

In-depth understanding of sociological concepts, principles, and theories across all major subspecialties.

Expert knowledge of intersectional theory.

Strong research and written skills.

Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis as applications come. World mental resilience programs does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or training).

Deadline: 31 May 2023