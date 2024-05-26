Software Developer Graduate Trainee x1 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are looking for a Software Developer to build and implement functional programs. You will work with other Developers and Product Managers throughout the software development life cycle.

In this role, you should be a team player with a keen eye for detail and problem-solving skills. If you also have experience in Agile frameworks and popular coding languages (e.g. JavaScript), we’d like to meet you. Your goal will be to build efficient programs and systems that serve user needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts.

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications.

Integrate software components and third-party programs.

Verify and deploy programs and systems.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software.

Gather and evaluate user feedback.

Recommend and execute improvements.

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.

Requirements and skills.

Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer or similar role.

Write code that meets high-quality standards, fully covering the code with tests.

Drive and support the initial solution design for critical features or complex refactors.

Participate in architectural discussions with the team.

Use best practices to improve existing code.

Collaborate in separating features into independent services to improve code stability and maintainability.

Actively participate in teamwork (Scrum, BE Tribe).

Actively contribute to elevating the technical knowledge of backend engineers.

Determine, document and prioritize technical debt and areas of improvement.

Flag technical debt and areas of improvements, making sure they are properly documented and taken into account when defining priorities.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/diploma in computer science or any relevant field.

Familiar with MVC architecture e.g. Laravel & Django.

Basic understanding of JavaScript.

Database knowledge e.g. MySQL.

Knowledge of Git.

Agile software development methodologies.

Appreciation of cloud computing services.

Appreciation of Restful API.

Good practices on Unit Testing, Integration Testing, etc.

Basic knowledge of PHP and Laravel framework (or any other MVC framework that will make it easy for you to adopt easily and learn Laravel)

Familiarity with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Understanding of MVC architecture.

Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Appreciation of working with container managers (e.g.: Docker, K8s).

Good grasp on security best practices related to APIs and data privacy.

Excellent analysis skills to understand existing code.

Good communication and collaboration skills to openly discuss the best solutions with other tech leads and to present architecture and design decisions to the rest of the team.

Eagerness to learn, able to adopt and grow in a fast-paced environment.

Attention to detail and a passion for coding.

Other

How to Apply

Potential Applications may physically bring their CV's and application letters to: