Software Developer (Harare)
Job Description
The role will be responsible for turning the converged digital experience envisioned by the business product owners into enabling converged digital platforms. The role will also contribute to shaping the desired digital experience by advising on technology trends and constraints, taking into account business constraints and goals.
The overall responsibility shall be to implement the OM Fintech Software Engineering Practice in relation to feasibility and economic value analysis, design, and development of integrated digital systems, encompassing mobile apps, web, USSD, SMS, mobile payments, workflow systems, Microservices and core financial and insurance information systems.
The Software Engineer is expected to produce and implement functional software solutions working with upper management to define software requirements and take the lead on operational and technical projects.
In this role, the incumbent should be able to work independently with little supervision, should have excellent organization and problem-solving skills and hands-on experience in software development and agile methodologies and use these to develop high-quality software that is aligned with user needs and business goals.
Duties and Responsibilities
Software Engineering and Architecture Practice:
- Work closely with business and other IT teams to advise on technical feasibility, and engineering solution options.
- Estimate economic value, cost, risk of the alternative engineering solution options
- Recommend the optimal systems structure and design with its associated cost, value & risk.
- Work closely with procurement team in external sourcing of software systems ensuring convergence to architectural design goals and economic value goals.
- Work closely with legal and project managers to shape software contracts ensuring contracts address architecture and economic value goals of software systems.
- Work closely with other stakeholders to accurately estimate work schedules.
- Prepare software engineering budgets.
Software Engineering Delivery Process Practice:
- Lead and practically demonstrate established OM Fintech Software Engineering process practice – beginning from inception, prototyping, build, testing, deployment and launch, with a focus on agile development, DevOps and software engineering process automation.
- Identify, evaluate, recommend, deploy and enforce the use of relevant software engineering process automation and productivity tools.
Software Construction Practice:
- Lead and directly participate in the detailed design of integrated digital systems composed of web and mobile front ends, USSD, SMS, mobile payment gateways, Microservices, workflow systems, financial and insure information systems.
- Lead and directly participate in the coding of the integrated digital systems.
- Lead and directly participate in the configuration and deployment of software solutions.
- Provide second level engineering support to the deployed systems.
Engineering Thought Leadership:
- Leverage your engineering prowess to implement the businesses engineering strategy.
- Proactively propose and demonstrate through proofs of concept new innovative ideas.
- Build and mentor junior software engineers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT): Engineering (Required).
- Skills: Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Agile Scrum Development, Architectural Design, Back-End Development, Building Architecture, Business, Construction, Contracts, Creativity, Design, Detailed Design, DevOps, Digital Experiences, Digital Payments, Digital Platforms, Digital Systems, Economics, Engineering Process, Insurance, Legal Practices, Microservices Architecture, Mobile Applications, Mobile Payments, Mobile Telephones {+ 18 more}.
Other
How to Apply
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.