Software Developer (Harare)

Job Description

The role will be responsible for turning the converged digital experience envisioned by the business product owners into enabling converged digital platforms. The role will also contribute to shaping the desired digital experience by advising on technology trends and constraints, taking into account business constraints and goals.

The overall responsibility shall be to implement the OM Fintech Software Engineering Practice in relation to feasibility and economic value analysis, design, and development of integrated digital systems, encompassing mobile apps, web, USSD, SMS, mobile payments, workflow systems, Microservices and core financial and insurance information systems.

The Software Engineer is expected to produce and implement functional software solutions working with upper management to define software requirements and take the lead on operational and technical projects.