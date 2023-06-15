Software Developer (Harare)

Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Software Developer for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment for this position will support the epidemiology and strategic information scope of work and is renewable yearly subject to availability of funding and satisfactory performance of the candidate.
The incumbent reports to the Team Leader – Software Development. The position holder will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing customer facing applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing front end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification.
- 3+ years of professional development experience with angular, production Java exposure, and with experience with Spring framework. In depth knowledge of Spring Framework and Java.
- Knowledge of JavaScript, STS, Spring Boot and Java Application Servers.
- Knowledge of GraphQL APIs and CQRS systems. Docker experience is desirable.
- Good knowledge of the JavaScript ecosystem and its popular libraries, including: npm, yarn and Angular.
- Experience in producing and consuming RESTful APIs. Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries. Experience creating front-end applications using HTML5, Angular, LESS/SASS and Typescript.
- Hands on experience with JavaScript Development on both client and server-side.
- Experience with modern frameworks and design patterns. Continuous integration and version control (Git).
- Familiarity with databases (e.g., MySQL), web servers (e.g., Tomcat) and UI/UX design.
Other
Commitment to Diversity
- Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to The Human Resources Manager to: ehrsd@zimttech.org
For more information, visit the ZIM-TTECH website: https://www.zimttech.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 June 2023
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org