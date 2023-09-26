Software Engineer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing both Front end and back-end applications.

Developing and leading software system validation and testing methods.

Leading our software programming initiatives and overseeing the development of software documentation.

Coordinating the installation and integration of systems software.

Managing the software development lifecycle.

Performing Database backups, integrity and consistency checks.

Maintaining and improving existing codebases and peer review code changes.

Performing any other as assigned by the Executive ICT Director.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant should be a holder of a degree in Information Technology or any other related field.

A Masters Degree in data Analytics, Information Systems, Computer Science or any relevant equivalent will be an added advantage.

Certification in any of the prescribed programming language(s) is a distinct advantage. At least 3 years’ software development experience is a requirement.

The applicant must be conversant with programming languages and frameworks such as Angular, Laravel, C#, Java and PHP.

Practical knowledge of Structured Query Language (SQL) is a must.

The applicant should have knowledge of containerization and container orchestration tools such as (Docker and Kubernetes), and the ability to implement Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and Business Rules Management System in creating/maintaining university’s solutions (Drools, Flowable).

He/she must be a good team player, and possess good communication and problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources