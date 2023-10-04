Software Engineer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conversant with the full systems development life cycle, capable of designing and building enterprise-wide applications and databases that help the institution achieve its set goals.

Must have an in-depth knowledge of SQL Server database development tools.

Advanced knowledge of at least two of the following JavaScript, HTML5, C++, C#, ASP, JAVA, PHP and Visual Basic.

Conducting thorough testing to ensure that developed systems/software align with the provided specifications.

Gathers requirements from relevant departments and third-party integrators.

Develops systems/software according to standards, policies and system requirements.

Experience with software architecture principles, requirements, interfaces and integrations.

Proposing and implementing solutions to address challenges raised by system users.

Guides application coding, creates reports and mentors the junior developers.

Sound knowledge of software development frameworks.

Experience with deployment of systems in Unix/Linux/Windows environments.

Formulating integration strategies among essential systems, adhering to software development best practices and employing the latest technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/Information Systems/Software Engineering.

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

A minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience.

Working experience in developing University Management Systems would be a definite advantage.

Certification in programming will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar