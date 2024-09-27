Software Engineer
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop software solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.
- Design, code, and implement software applications.
- Monitor software performance and resolve issues.
- Update and refactor existing code to improve functionality and performance.
- Mentor and manage software developers.
- Implement security best practices in software development.
- Understand business needs and know how to create solutions to manage them.
- Stay updated with industry trends, technologies, and best practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- At least 3 years of experience as a software developer.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Midlands State University (MSU)
Browse Jobs
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Midlands State University (MSU)
Certified Ethical Hacker
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Server/ Data Center Engineer
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Server Room Shift Technician x3
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Security Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Helpdesk Technician x2 (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Network Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Projects Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Webmaster (Gweru)
Deadline:
Steward Bank
Full Stack Developer (Harare)
Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Director Information Communication Technology
Deadline: