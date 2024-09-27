Pindula|Search Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

Software Engineer

Midlands State University (MSU)
Sep. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop software solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.
  • Design, code, and implement software applications.
  • Monitor software performance and resolve issues.
  • Update and refactor existing code to improve functionality and performance.
  • Mentor and manage software developers.
  • Implement security best practices in software development.
  • Understand business needs and know how to create solutions to manage them.
  • Stay updated with industry trends, technologies, and best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • At least 3 years of experience as a software developer.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

