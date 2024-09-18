Solar Sales Expert /Representative (Harare)

Job Description

As a Solar Sales Expert /Representative, you will be responsible for promoting and selling solar energy solutions to residential and commercial customers. You will educate potential clients on the benefits of solar energy, assess their energy needs, and design customized solar solutions to meet those needs. Your primary goal will be to increase solar adoption, contribute to sustainable energy initiatives, and drive business growth for our company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and engage with potential customers through various means, including cold calling, referrals, networking, and attending industry events.

Develop and maintain a database of leads and effectively prioritize them for sales outreach.

Collaborate with our technicians to create personalized solar energy proposals based on site assessments and customer preferences.

Work closely with the sales team to achieve individual and team sales targets, sharing insights and best practices to enhance overall sales effectiveness.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field is preferred.

Proven experience in sales, preferably in solar energy.

Must have a valid driver's license.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage and influence potential customers.

How to Apply

Suitable, qualified and experienced candidates should send an email application letter and cv addressed to the Managing Director to: info@defcorp.co.zw.

Deadline: 19 September 2024