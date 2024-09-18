Solar Sales Expert /Representative (Harare)
Job Description
As a Solar Sales Expert /Representative, you will be responsible for promoting and selling solar energy solutions to residential and commercial customers. You will educate potential clients on the benefits of solar energy, assess their energy needs, and design customized solar solutions to meet those needs. Your primary goal will be to increase solar adoption, contribute to sustainable energy initiatives, and drive business growth for our company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify and engage with potential customers through various means, including cold calling, referrals, networking, and attending industry events.
- Develop and maintain a database of leads and effectively prioritize them for sales outreach.
- Collaborate with our technicians to create personalized solar energy proposals based on site assessments and customer preferences.
- Work closely with the sales team to achieve individual and team sales targets, sharing insights and best practices to enhance overall sales effectiveness.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field is preferred.
- Proven experience in sales, preferably in solar energy.
- Must have a valid driver's license.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage and influence potential customers.
How to Apply
Suitable, qualified and experienced candidates should send an email application letter and cv addressed to the Managing Director to: info@defcorp.co.zw.
Deadline: 19 September 2024
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.