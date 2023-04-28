Solar Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Solar system and solar geysers installation.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant qualifications.

Academic and professional certificates are a must.

Minimum 3 years' experience with a reputable company.

Ability to work under pressure.

Hardworking.

Need minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit Cvs to: talentpool@satewave.com

NB: Those who do not submit certificates will not be considered.

Deadline: 18 May 2023