Satewave Technologies

Solar Technician

Satewave Technologies
May. 18, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Solar system and solar geysers installation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant qualifications.
  • Academic and professional certificates are a must.
  • Minimum 3 years' experience with a reputable company.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Hardworking.
  • Need minimum supervision.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit Cvs to: talentpool@satewave.com

NB: Those who do not submit certificates will not be considered.

Deadline: 18 May 2023

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

