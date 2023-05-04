Solar Technician

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Solar system and solar geysers installation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
- Academic and professional certificates are a must.
- Minimum 3 years' experience with a reputable company.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Hardworking.
- Need minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit Cvs to: talentpool@satewave.com
NB: Those who do not submit certificates will not be considered.
Deadline: 18 May 2023