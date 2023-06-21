Solution Architect (B2B)

Job Description

The main purpose of the job is to provide solution-level decisions and an analysis of their impact on the overall business goals and outcomes by analyzing the technology landscape, establishing a collaborative framework, participating in the selection of technologies, and managing solution development. The role requires the incumbent to examine functional specifications and translate them into system guidelines that shape project development as well as find ways to align projects with enterprise-level systems and conduct research on existing systems and devising solutions that work within those systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Translate functional and non-functional requirements into solution designs that deliver simple, robust, and resilient solutions.

Creating high level designs to be adopted for implementation by project team members.

Continuously assess customer feedback on technical issues and make necessary improvements to existing solutions and designsFacilitate and lead end-to-end solution design effort to fully cover business requirements.

Work with the business teams to fully understand their technical product requirements, and make sure solution design produced adequately covers them.

Develop a high level solution design that clearly summarizes a proposed solution and contain the right level of detail, to allow the business teams to correctly interpret the proposed solution.

Identify opportunities to add business value through innovation on existing products and communicate products architecture to various technology and business levels.

Provide inputs to develop and plan the near and long-term enterprise architecture and capacity needs relating to all services that are being offered to enterprise customers.

Continuous monitoring of deployed solutions to ensure they still meet the expected performance, and they are operating efficiently and cost effectively.

Translate business requirements to technical solution Design Specifications that take into account existing solution ecosystems, infrastructural capabilities and limitations.

Support development and integration teams during project implementation.

Contribute to identification of opportunities to improve customer solutions for the Enterprise Business functionEvaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure the highest quality product platform.

Provide active support in pre-sales activities.

Provides inputs to the Service Delivery Manager to ensuring the right product/ solution is delivered in an efficient manner to all customers.

Supports the QA team in ensuring that the correct components of any solution are tested and meet user acceptance criteria.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.

Relevant Architect certifications, AWS/ Azzure/ Google Cloud, Java & Togaf Enterprise architecture certifications will be an added advantage.

4 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/solution-architect-b2b-x1/

Deadline: 21 June 2023

