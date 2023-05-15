Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a competent, versatile, and dynamic Solution Architect to join the IS Technical team. You will be responsible for providing architectural design solutions to the business in line with business requirements.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Researches key trends in the technology space around FINTECH, and determines interventions.

Translates business and product requirements into technical requirements, models, and software architecture.Identifies areas of risk and/or missing requirements and ensures alignment between customer expectations and current or future ICT capability.

Designs and creates representations for functions user interface of desired products and services.Provides direction and solutions design frameworks to the Systems Development Team and recommends development tools to use as per best practice.

Develops FINTECH systems architecture plans in line with departmental goals and objectives, including analysis of cost reduction opportunities.

Produces key design documents and incremental technical solution architecture artifacts for key organizational technology plans and technology initiatives based on project needs and the architectural target.

Develops the Technology Systems Disaster Recovery plan.

Reviews, updates and recommends changes to the Architecture processes, system and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

4 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/solution-architect/

Deadline: 12 May 2023