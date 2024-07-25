Solutions Architect (Harare)
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
Job Description
Responsible for leading the solutions planning, functional design, integration design, technical specifications, scoping , and development of enterprise architecture for ONE ZB and Business Units
Duties and Responsibilities
- Translate ONE ZB and Business Units End-game strategy into enterprise architecture strategy and roadmap.
- Translate ONE ZB and Business Units architecture strategy into core systems strategy and roadmap.
- Translate business requirements into enterprise architecture and core systems technical design specifications.
- Defines and enforces architecture planning and implementation frameworks and standards.
- Providing recommendations and roadmaps for proposed solutions.
- Providing technical leadership to a team throughout the project lifecycle.
- Translate ONE ZB Enterprise architecture strategy and technology roadmap to solutions design.
- Designing and planning the implementation of the chosen solution.
- Collaborating with various teams to ensure successful implementation.
- Evaluating the effectiveness of the solution and making necessary adjustments.
- Defining and documenting the overall solution architecture.
- Evaluating and selecting appropriate technologies and platforms for the solution.
- Developing and maintaining architectural standards and best practices.
- Ensuring that the solution meets performance, scalability, and security requirements.
- Providing technical guidance and support to development teams.
- Identifying and mitigating potential risks and issues related to the solution.
- Participating in the continuous improvement of the solution and its components.
- Connect with subject matter experts (SMEs) to identify problem areas.
- Ensure comprehensive IT documentation.
- Conducting regular evaluations of the system architecture and collaborating with project management teams to improve the designs.
- Evaluating any project constraints and devising alternatives to reduce risks, whilst performing process re-engineering.
- Performing continuous research on emerging technologies to stay updated with the best alternatives and to improve the existing architectures for clients.
- Deliver licensing models and capacity planning for core systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum-Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology.
- At least 5+ years in software engineering.
- Enterprise applications planning and design.
- Software development experience.
- Professional certification in Enterprise Architecture.
- Business Analysis.
- Project & Product Management.
- Strong leadership skills with ability to work collaboratively with a cross functional team and stakeholders.
- Strategic and innovative thinking skills to analyze information, consider priorities and make effective decisions.
- Innovative and business oriented with a thorough grounding in business management and data analytics.
- Excellent communication, presentation, and facilitation skills.
- Project & resource management aptitude.
Additional Notes:
- Previous Experience in a business intelligence/ analytics in the Financial Services sector will be advantageous.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: peopleandculture@zb.co.zw
Deadline: 01 August 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
Browse Jobs
ZB Financial Holdings Limited is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed financial services group, holding companies providing commercial banking, merchant banking and other financial services since 1951. The Group was incorporated in 1989, under the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
Related Jobs
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
Digital Channels Monitoring Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
CBZ Holdings Limited
Senior Data Governance and Resilience Architect (Harare)
Deadline:
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
ICT Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Women's University in Africa
Internal Auditor: Information Systems (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Research & Development Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Software & Integrations Support Developer (Harare)
Deadline: