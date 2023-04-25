Job Description

The role is responsible for communicating a shared technical and architectural vision across IT Architecture Old Mutual Businesses/ Segments. The respective IT portfolios must be kept in line with the OML Enterprise IT Architecture and governance to ensure fitness for purpose and compliance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design solutions to meet the needs of customers and advisors across the Old Mutual business units.

Drive architectural initiatives via enabler epics in the Portfolio Kanban system and participate in their analysis where applicable.

Promote Continuous Delivery Pipeline and DevOps capabilities.

Conduct Application Portfolio Management activities.

Assure feasibility, scalability, and sustainability of solutions.

Oversee the implementation of solutions to ensure they adhere to solution architecture designs.

Facilitate segment IT and business architectural submissions to the relevant governance boards.

Provide input when engaging technology-related suppliers and guide business and IT through the request for information, proposal, and quotation processes.

Research and advise the business on new technology for continuous improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Information Technology (Required).

Skills:

Application Portfolio Management, Business, Communication, Enterprise IT, Facilitation, IT Architecture, People Management, Researching, Sustainability, Taking Initiative.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Solutions-Architect_JR-38741?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023