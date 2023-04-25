Job Description
The role is responsible for communicating a shared technical and architectural vision across IT Architecture Old Mutual Businesses/ Segments. The respective IT portfolios must be kept in line with the OML Enterprise IT Architecture and governance to ensure fitness for purpose and compliance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design solutions to meet the needs of customers and advisors across the Old Mutual business units.
- Drive architectural initiatives via enabler epics in the Portfolio Kanban system and participate in their analysis where applicable.
- Promote Continuous Delivery Pipeline and DevOps capabilities.
- Conduct Application Portfolio Management activities.
- Assure feasibility, scalability, and sustainability of solutions.
- Oversee the implementation of solutions to ensure they adhere to solution architecture designs.
- Facilitate segment IT and business architectural submissions to the relevant governance boards.
- Provide input when engaging technology-related suppliers and guide business and IT through the request for information, proposal, and quotation processes.
- Research and advise the business on new technology for continuous improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Information Technology (Required).
Skills:
- Application Portfolio Management, Business, Communication, Enterprise IT, Facilitation, IT Architecture, People Management, Researching, Sustainability, Taking Initiative.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Solutions-Architect_JR-38741?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 25 April 2023