Sous Chef (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Sous Chef.

Reporting to: Head Chef.

Location: New Ambassador Hotel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of kitchen budgets.

Planning kitchen operations Menu planning and reengineering.

Overseeing product quality and supervising service.

Training of kitchen associates.

Conduct kitchen inspection.

Managing kitchen costs through the use of innovative cooking methods.

Administration of health and safety standards and practices in the kitchen.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher Notional Diploma in Professional Cookery.

At least 2 years' relevant experience in a similar position.

Hands-on experience in food production and service standards.

Fluent in written and spoken English.

A good flair for financial figures and training.

Excellent coordination skills.

Sensitive M customer skills.

High levels of personal presentation.

Should be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Attention to detail, honesty and ability to work with minimal supervision.

Other

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/sous-chef/

Human Resources Director