Sous Chef (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Sous Chef.
- Reporting to: Head Chef.
- Location: New Ambassador Hotel.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of kitchen budgets.
- Planning kitchen operations Menu planning and reengineering.
- Overseeing product quality and supervising service.
- Training of kitchen associates.
- Conduct kitchen inspection.
- Managing kitchen costs through the use of innovative cooking methods.
- Administration of health and safety standards and practices in the kitchen.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher Notional Diploma in Professional Cookery.
- At least 2 years' relevant experience in a similar position.
- Hands-on experience in food production and service standards.
- Fluent in written and spoken English.
- A good flair for financial figures and training.
- Excellent coordination skills.
- Sensitive M customer skills.
- High levels of personal presentation.
- Should be a person of unquestionable integrity.
- Attention to detail, honesty and ability to work with minimal supervision.
Other
How to Apply
All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/sous-chef/
Human Resources Director
Rainbow Tourism Group
1 Pennefather Avenue
Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.
Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.