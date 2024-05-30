Southern Region Executive (Bulawayo)

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying and integrating new business opportunities into departmental strategies.

Developing the departmental strategies, annual work plans and budgets for Bulawayo and Gweru branches.

Developing departmental policies and procedures and ensuring staff adhere to standard operating procedures.

Making professional decisions on problems arising within the Bulawayo and Gweru branches.

Compiling periodic (monthly, quarterly, annually or as needed) reports for the Executive Committee.

Implementing departmental change management programmes in line with statutes.

Developing and implementing interdepartmental service level agreements.

Developing and implementing departmental contracts with external value adding partners.

Liaising and maintaining good public relations with value adding external stakeholders i.e. health related institutions, media, like minded business partners.

Identifying, promoting and carrying out relevant departmental research work.

Integrating NBSZ's management systems.

Implementing departmental strategy within the budget, workplans, policies, procedures and quality management systems as approved by the board.

Monitoring plant and equipment are performing satisfactorily, preventive maintenance is done regularly and repairs are carried out expeditiously.

Providing oversight for appointments, appraisal and welfare issues at the two branches in consultation with the relevant Executives at Headquarters.

Promoting cold chain is well maintained and supporting evidence is available.

Rewarding, and retaining competent employees.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Management, Administration or equivalent.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences Honours degree (HBMLS) or other healthcare management qualification will be an added advantage.

MBA/MBL would be an added advantage.

Al least 5 years training and experience in middle management.

Computer literacy and knowledge of quality management systems are critical.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificales and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to:

The Human Capital and Administration Executive

National Blood Service Zimbabwe

P O Box A101, Avondale

HARARE

Not later than 1600hrs on Friday 31 May 2024

Not later than 1600hrs on Friday 31 May 2024

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.