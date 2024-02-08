Specialist Sales and Operations (Bulawayo)
Job Description
This role serves as the subject matter expert and execution for demand planning, network optimization, and capacity planning while supporting various projects including monthly demand plans, consumption models, network and production strategy optimization and integration of new businesses.
Reference Number: PPC240130-2
Duties and Responsibilities
- Produce and communicate supply chain daily, weekly, monthly, and annual reports.
- Maintain daily, weekly, monthly, and annual S&OP Models - to monitor sales, stocks, and production levels and to redirect raw material transfers and sales accordingly.
- Develop models to assist in scenarios for S&OP
- Present these models to forums for decision making.
- Prepare sourcing volume data for financial planning periods (Plan 0,1,2)
- Implement optimum sourcing monitoring system to achieve lowest variable delivered cost.
- Build relationships with plant and sales teams at an execution level.
- Develop a valid, feasible and robust S&OP process – both in practice into a documented best-in-class process under guidance of the Lead: S&OP and Logistics.
- Attend S&OP meetings, providing visibility and communication on sales, demand planning, forecasting, manufacturing allocation & distribution , capacity as well as supply trends through comprehensive reporting.
- Ensure effective demand plan is in place across all regions/sites to identify and resolve significant and/or critical supply-demand imbalances.
- Identify potential supply performance problems (schedule infeasibility, or capacity imbalances, excess inventory, etc.) to the appropriate stakeholders in a timely manner and present possible solutions.
- Build optimization scenarios (demand and capacity balancing; new supplier / market introduction) as input to the annual operations process.
Qualifications and Experience
- BEng Degree in Industrial Engineering or 4 year degree in Supply Chain or Operations Research or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years in a manufacturing planning environment.
- Sales & Operations planning or plant experience, preferably within a multi plant manufacturing environment will be an advantage.
- SAP ECC, Advanced Excel competency, and ability to build network optimization models.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 09 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.