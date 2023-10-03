Sport Development Officers (Harare)

Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for coordinating and managing the implementation of sport development programs.

Qualifications and Experience

Possession of a degree in Sport Management, Sport and Recreation, Sport Science or other Sport related qualification.

Ability to do research.

Having been an athlete or qualified coach will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Community and National Sport Associations Programs and Activities.

Knowledge of the SRC Act and Regulations is a must.

Have a minimum of at least two years' experience in Sports.

Administration/Management Position role.

Knowledge of IT is an advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023