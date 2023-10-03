Sport Development Officers (Harare)
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Job Description
Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for coordinating and managing the implementation of sport development programs.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possession of a degree in Sport Management, Sport and Recreation, Sport Science or other Sport related qualification.
- Ability to do research.
- Having been an athlete or qualified coach will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Community and National Sport Associations Programs and Activities.
- Knowledge of the SRC Act and Regulations is a must.
- Have a minimum of at least two years' experience in Sports.
- Administration/Management Position role.
- Knowledge of IT is an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw
Deadline: 28 September 2023
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is a parastatal whose purpose is to regulate and generally promote the development of sport and recreation in the country. SRC was established on 1 September 1991 through an Act of Parliament Chapter 25:15 of 1991, revised in 1996
