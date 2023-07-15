Job Description

The Sports Administrator will manage on behalf of the Human Resources Department, the GreenFuel Sports Arena and Rating Investments Sports Arena, ensuring the development, management, and the smooth running of different affiliated clubs/ sports disciplines. The management of sports clubs/ sports disciplines will not be limited to athletics, volleyball, darts, basketball, football, and netball only, but will extend to the new clubs/ sports disciplines that will be introduced both at GreenFuel and Rating Investments. The Sports Administrator will promote sporting or recreational activities, seek corporate sponsorship, and establish rules and policies of all affiliated clubs/ sporting disciplines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage all affiliated Clubs/ Sporting disciplines.

Manage booking of Sports Arenas

Plan and manage sporting events on a day to day and or on a needy basis.

Ensure all sporting standards and regulatory codes are in order.

Set up a record system to monitor the progress of new initiatives and activities.

Maintain and improve the clubs’ sporting facilities.

Maintain and manage the welfare of the clubs and ensure they are all resourced.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in sports management or a related field.

Prior experience in administration.

Excellent time management and planning skills.

Computer literacy skills.

Ability to multitask.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Previous experience of working within the structures of Tertiary, Secondary or Primary Schools Sports administration or other (essential).

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply in writing and submit applications to email: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw. Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.

Deadline: 21 July 2023