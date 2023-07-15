Sports Administrator
Job Description
The Sports Administrator will manage on behalf of the Human Resources Department, the GreenFuel Sports Arena and Rating Investments Sports Arena, ensuring the development, management, and the smooth running of different affiliated clubs/ sports disciplines. The management of sports clubs/ sports disciplines will not be limited to athletics, volleyball, darts, basketball, football, and netball only, but will extend to the new clubs/ sports disciplines that will be introduced both at GreenFuel and Rating Investments. The Sports Administrator will promote sporting or recreational activities, seek corporate sponsorship, and establish rules and policies of all affiliated clubs/ sporting disciplines.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage all affiliated Clubs/ Sporting disciplines.
- Manage booking of Sports Arenas
- Plan and manage sporting events on a day to day and or on a needy basis.
- Ensure all sporting standards and regulatory codes are in order.
- Set up a record system to monitor the progress of new initiatives and activities.
- Maintain and improve the clubs’ sporting facilities.
- Maintain and manage the welfare of the clubs and ensure they are all resourced.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in sports management or a related field.
- Prior experience in administration.
- Excellent time management and planning skills.
- Computer literacy skills.
- Ability to multitask.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Previous experience of working within the structures of Tertiary, Secondary or Primary Schools Sports administration or other (essential).
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply in writing and submit applications to email: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw. Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
Deadline: 21 July 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.