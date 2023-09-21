Sports Director

Duties and Responsibilities

Schedule, coordinate and facilitate meetings of the University Sports and Recreation Advisory Board.

Draw and ensure implementation of the section calendar.

Source sponsorship in cash or kind from the various stakeholders who do business with the institution.

Lead and accompany various teams on trips and excursions and attend Student Activities Committee meetings.

Promote the University’s sporting and recreational vision, mission and objectives and ensure that these draw from as well as feed into the National Sports Academy’s vision, mission and objectives.

Develop, promote and administer all aspects of an inclusive recreational sports program including leagues, tournaments and special events.

Develop and promote diverse fitness and wellness offerings.

Develop and bolster new e-sports initiative as a recreational athletics program.

Develop and manage the university sports academy by ensuring a wide range of organized activities on offer.

Work closely with each university’s athletics and student activities departments to define needs, build connections and negotiate space for the program.

Negotiate external facilities as needed.

Hire, train, mentor and oversee supervisors, officials, scorekeepers and other student workers for all intramural and special events.

Develop and implement assessment and evaluation mechanisms, providing data and reports to key MUAST committees including the Dean of Student and SRC.

Evaluate, develop and ensure compliance with best practices in program and risk management.

Manage the Sport and Recreation budget.

Identify collaborative program opportunities across campuses and reserve shared space for programs.

Collaborate with other departments, particularly in efforts to, advance fitness and wellness.

Develop collaboration and strategic partnerships with sports organizations (Sports and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and National Sports Association foundations, corporate world and government agencies).

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Dean of Students.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must at least have at least a first degree in Sport or equivalent.

A Master’s degree and a High school and/or college officiating certifications will be added advantages.

Applicants must have at least five years’ experience of managing and administering sports at tertiary institutions.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 03 October 2023