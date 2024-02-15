Sports Director (Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Dean of Students, the Sports Director provides leadership of University sports for students and staff. The position involves advising on relevant policy and planning and coordination of university sports within and outside campus and ensuring that planned programmes are implemented effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing overall strategic leadership, direction and management of diverse University sporting activities

Develops and executes strategic plan for sports at the University.

Advises on policy issues related to the University sports.

Interfaces with both internal and external clients on sports related matters.

Participates as team member in resource mobilization for sport.

Prepares budgets and manages the sports budget

Coordinates planning of both intramural and extramural sports programmes

Supervises staff in the sports unit and conducts their performance appraisals

Develop collaboration and strategic partnerships with sports organizations (Sports and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and National Sports Association foundations, corporate world and government agencies).

Perform any other duties as required by the Dean of Students.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management, Sport Administration or Sport Science.

Masters Degree in Management of Sports and Administration or equivalent.

An advanced degree in a relevant field will be desirable.

At least 3 years of experience in sports administration at a tertiary or higher education institution.

Must be able to work long and odd hours as well as during weekends and public holidays.

Good command of English.

Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a diverse environment.

Clean class 4 drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as, a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu is mandatory by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 01 March 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.