National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Staff Development Fellow: Department Of Architecture x2

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Jul. 12, 2023
Job Description

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of The Built Environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a Bachelor of Architectural Studies (Honours) Degree or an equivalent qualification. Industrial experience will be an added advantage.
  • Candidates should be prepared to specialize into any of the following subject areas covering the basic elements of Architecture such as Design Studio, Construction Technology, History and Theory of Architecture, Structural Design, Environmental Services, Sustainable Design, Computer Aided Architectural Design and Building Information Modelling (BIM); and Practice and Management.
  • Successful candidates will be expected to register or be already registered for a relevant Masters Degree in the Built Environment. Further, they must be self-motivated and willing to work in a dynamic environment.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939

Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 July 2023

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

