Staff Development Fellow: Department of Community Medicine
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of a relevant MBChB or MBBS qualification and must be interested in teaching and research in Family Medicine.
- Applicants should have successfully completed the period of mandatory internship as prescribed by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- Successful candidate will be expected to register for a MMED in Family medicine within a period of six (6) months.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 November, 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.