Staff Development Fellow x3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
After completing the postgraduate studies in Physiology, the candidate will be expected to join the Department of Physiology and undertake the following duties and responsibilities:
- Teach physiology to undergraduate and postgraduate medical and allied health sciences students.
- Nurture innovation among students and supervise student research projects in line with Education 5.0.
- Conduct research in their field of expertise and produce goods and services in line with Education 5.0.
- Actively participate in the implementation of the University’s innovation and industrialization drive.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants for should have a basic degree in medicine or any of the health sciences.
- Should be willing to register for postgraduate studies in Physiology or currently enrolled for postgraduate studies in Physiology.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
