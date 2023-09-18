Staff Development Fellows: Biotechnology Department x3
Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidates will be expected to deliver a range of teaching and assessment activities, including tutorials, laboratory work, seminars and lectures in some instances for the BTech (Hons) Biotechnology programme.
- They will also be expected to contribute to the development of appropriate teaching materials to ensure content and methods of delivery meet learning objectives, as well as performing any other duties (academic and administrative) as and when assigned by the Vice Chancellor through the Chairperson of the Biotechnology Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology or any related programme.
- They should be willing to pursue an MTech in Industrial Biotechnology at the Harare Institute of Technology.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/biotechnology-department-1-3-1-staff-development-fellows-3-posts/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.