Staff Development Fellows: Industrial Biotechnology Department x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The ideal candidates should have an earned Masters qualification in Biotechnology or any related area.
- They should be willing to pursue a PhD in Biotechnology at Harare Institute of Technology.
Qualifications and Experience
- The successful candidates will be expected to deliver a range of teaching and assessment activities, including tutorials, laboratory work, seminars and lectures in some instances for the BTech (Hons) Biotechnology programme.
- They will also be expected to contribute to the development of appropriate teaching materials to ensure content and methods of delivery meet learning objectives, as well as performing any other duties (academic and administrative) as and when assigned by the Vice Chancellor through the Postgraduate Coordinator of the Industrial Biotechnology programme.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/industrial-biotechnology-department-staff-development-fellows-2-posts/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.