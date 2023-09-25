Pindula|Search Pindula
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

Staff Development Fellows x3

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Sep. 25, 2023
Job Description

POLYMER TECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  •  The successful candidates will be expected to deliver a range of teaching and assessment activities, including tutorials, laboratory work, seminars and lectures in some instances.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants should have at a Bachelor of Technology or a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Polymer Technology and Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum classification of 2.1 or better.
  • They should be willing to pursue Masters degrees in Polymer Technology and Engineering at Harare Institute of Technology.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/polymer-technology-and-engineering-department-staff-development-fellows-3-posts/

Deadline: 25 September 2023

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.

