State Certified Medical Laboratory Microscopist Training Program 2023
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons aged 17 to 35 years, for a 3 months intensive training program.
Duties and Responsibilities
To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
Must have 5 'O' Levels including English language, Mathematics and a science subject with grade C or better.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are invited to submit their certified copies of Birth Certificate, National ID and Academic Certificates to:
The Secretary for Health
Ministry of Health and Child Care
P.O Box CY 1122, Causeway
Harare
Or Hand delivery:
1st Floor, Kaguvi Building
Fourth Street/ Central Avenue
Harare
NB: After successful completion of the course candidates will be deployed to work in rural health centres.
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is the government ministry responsible for health in Zimbabwe. Its functions are to keep as many people as possible in good Health in the Community. To provide appropriate quality services for those needing care in the community. To provide high quality hospital services at the appropriate level for those requiring that form of treatment and care.