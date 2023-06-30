Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

State Certified Medical Laboratory Microscopist Training Program 2023

Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Jun. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons aged 17 to 35 years, for a 3 months intensive training program.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' Levels including English language, Mathematics and a science subject with grade C or better.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their certified copies of Birth Certificate, National ID and Academic Certificates to:

The Secretary for Health

Ministry of Health and Child Care

P.O Box CY 1122, Causeway

Harare

Or Hand delivery:

1st Floor, Kaguvi Building

Fourth Street/ Central Avenue

Harare

NB: After successful completion of the course candidates will be deployed to work in rural health centres.

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is the government ministry responsible for health in Zimbabwe. Its functions are to keep as many people as possible in good Health in the Community. To provide appropriate quality services for those needing care in the community. To provide high quality hospital services at the appropriate level for those requiring that form of treatment and care.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Undergraduate Degree Programmes: August 2023 Enrolment

Deadline:
Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC)
Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC)

EducationUSA Opportunity Fund Program

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback