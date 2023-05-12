Pindula|
Seke Teachers' College

State Registered Nurse x2

Seke Teachers' College
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the Diploma Lecturing posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • A teaching qualification.
  • A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience is required in the area of your specialization.
  • Former civil servants should attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Nursing.
  • Two years' experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following:

  • An application letter.
  • Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
  • Copy of National Identity.
  • Copy of Birth Certificate.
  • Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts .

All copies of Certificates and National Identification MUST BE CERTIFIED BY COMMISSIONER OF OATHS. Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to: 

The Principal

Seke Teachers College

P.O. Box SK41

Seke

Chitungwiza 

OR 

The Principal

Seke Teachers College

16120 Mangwende Road

Seke

Chitungwiza 

Deadline: 19 May 2023. 

Seke Teachers' College

Seke Teachers' College opened its doors to its first Intake of 193 Pre-service students in 1981. Of interest, is the fact that the present Belvedere Teachers' College was born, launched and started operating from Seke Teachers' College grounds in 1982 before relocating to its present site.

Address: X4H6+Q4P, 16120 Mangwende Road, Chitungwiza

Phone: 0270 23231

